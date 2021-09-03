Covid-19 in SA: 247 more die, 9 199 new infections

Johannesburg - Another 247 people have succumbed to Covid-19 In South Africa, the Department of Health said on Friday as 9 199 more people tested positive while more than 12 000 patients are fighting the virus in hospital. The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 83 161, taking the confirmed infections since March 2020 to over 2.8 million in the country.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were from KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. PROVINCIAL COVID-19 BREAKDOWN: KZN - 26%

Western Cape - 21% Eastern Cape -20% Free State, Gauteng, Northern Cape - 7%

Mpumalanga, North West - 5% Limpopo - 2% “The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Eastern Cape accounted for 20%; Free State, Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 7% respectively; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases,” said NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh.

The NICD said 303 more people were hospitalised, taking admissions for Covid-19 related illness to 12 163 across the country. The NICD said the 7-day moving average showed that the number of daily cases had decreased. “The total number of cases today (9 199) is lower than yesterday (9 203) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (8 370). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” Jimoh said.