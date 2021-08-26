Covid-19 in SA: 357 deaths, 12 771 new infections as 13 646 hospitalised
THE Department of Health said on Thursday that 357 more people had succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa, while over 12 771 more people were infected with the virus.
This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 80 826, while the new infections take confirmed infections since last March to over 2.7 million in the country.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were from KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.
BREAKDOWN
KZN - 28%
Western Cape - 24%
Eastern Cape - 13%
Gauteng -9%
Free State - 8%
Northern Cape - 7%
Mpumalanga -5%
North West - 4%
In Limpopo - 2%
In terms of hospital admissions, the NICD said 495 more people were hospitalized, taking admissions for Covid-19 related illness to 13 646 across the country.
This includes 6486 people hospitalized in private hospitals, as well as 7160 people hospitalized in the public hospitals.
The NICD said the 7-day moving average should that the number of daily cases had decreased.
NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said: “The total number of cases today (n= 12 771) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 251) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 11 760).
“The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased”.
IOL