Covid-19 in SA: 9 126 new infections, 184 more deaths

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced over 9000 new infections and 184 more Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday night.

This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 infections closer to the 900 000 mark, with 892 813 positives since March. The death toll is now 24 011.

The number of recoveries in the country stands at 780 313, which accounts for nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it.

South Africa has the 18th most Covid-19 infections in the world.

Mkhize said they had now tested over 6 million people in the private and public sector, with over 42 500 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.