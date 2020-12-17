Covid-19 in SA: 9 126 new infections, 184 more deaths
Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced over 9000 new infections and 184 more Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday night.
This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 infections closer to the 900 000 mark, with 892 813 positives since March. The death toll is now 24 011.
The number of recoveries in the country stands at 780 313, which accounts for nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it.
South Africa has the 18th most Covid-19 infections in the world.
Mkhize said they had now tested over 6 million people in the private and public sector, with over 42 500 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.
The Eastern Cape province has the most deaths, with 5873, followed by the Western Cape with 5288, Gauteng, with 5146, and KZN, with 3518, have the most fatalities in the country.
Of the latest 184 deaths, Mkhize said the majority of the deceased came from the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.
Eastern Cape - 103 deaths
Western Cape - 58
Gauteng - 11
Free State - 4
KZN - 8
Free State - 4
Meanwhile, on the Day of Reconciliation public holiday, over 10 008 new infections were confirmed and 166 new deaths.
IOL