Covid infections rising in Joburg, Pretoria city centres and Soweto as Gauteng records 9443 new cases

JOHANNESBURG - New coronavirus infections in Gauteng were just under 10 000 infections on Monday, with the Johannesburg and Pretoria city centres, Soweto, Benoni, Bedfordview and Boksburg seeing new cases of between 600 and 1 000 cases. Gauteng is currently the most affected province as the third wave of the coronavirus continues to grip the region.

The Gauteng province recorded 9 443 new infections, with the most infections coming from the Johannesburg district with over 3 914 new cases, followed by Tshwane, with over 2 674 new cases, Ekurhuleni with over 1 723 new cases, Sedibeng with over 606 new cases and the West Rand with over 494 new infections. The Gauteng Department of Health said just under 8 000 people had been admitted into public and private hospitals due to the coronavirus in the province, which accounts for over 56% of the country’s 13 792 hospital admissions, as confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Sunday night. Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said of the 7 927 people hospitalised in provincial hospitals for Covid-19, 2 600 were admitted to public facilities, while 5 327 were in private hospitals.

The province has given vaccine jabs to over 736 315 people as of Sunday night, said Kekana. JOBURG DISTRICT Johannesburg’s sub-district F, which includes Joburg South and the Johannesburg inner city, had the most new infections in the province with 994 recorded on Sunday night. This region has seen 560 people die of Covid-19 since the virus hit the country.

Other sub-regions which were seeing a high number of new infections were region D (which includes Soweto, Doornkop and Protea Glen), with over 685 new infections, while over 1 577 people have died in this region. TSHWANE DISTRICT In Tshwane, region 3, which includes the Pretoria CBD, Atteridgeville and Pretoria West, had over 887 new infections. Over 1 023 people have died of the virus in this region.