Covid latest: 126 new deaths, 1 346 more infections for South Africa

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 126 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 346 new infections on Tuesday night. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 16 118, and infections to over 663 282. South Africa has the eighth most Covid-19 infections in the world, behind the USA, Brazil, India, Russia. Peru, Columbia and Mexico. New infections are slowing in the country and from midnight, the country will enter into alert level 1 of the lockdown. Covid-19 related deaths in the country have also slowed significantly from the heights of 572 daily deaths in July, to double digit deaths since mid-September.

The Department of Health said it had now tested over 4 million people in the private and public sector, with almost 17 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

South Africa’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 16 118.

The Western Cape still has the most deaths, with 4138, Gauteng with 4084, Eastern Cape with 3084 and KZN, with 2586, have the most fatalities in the country.

Of the latest 39 deaths, Mkhize said the deaths came from the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KZN.

Deaths by province:

KZN - 54

Gauteng - 45

Western Cape - 17

North West - 5

Eastern Cape - 5

“Regrettably, we report 126 more Covid-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape 54 from KwaZulu-Natal, 45 from Gauteng, 5 from North West, and 17 from Western Cape.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16 118.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 592 904 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,4%,” he said.

