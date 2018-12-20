Incredible Happenings Ministries leader, Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng. Photo: Jonisayi Maromo/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) on Thursday said it has opened a case against Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng better known as "Pastor Mboro" for violating a protection order. "The CRL Rights Commission confirms that its chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva has opened a case against Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng (Prophet Mboro) for having violated a protection order," said the rights body in a statement.

On the 4 October 2017, the Johannesburg Central Magisterial District Family Court granted the protection order against Motsoeneng, the leader of the Incredible Happenings Ministries, and authorised a warrant of arrest, which was suspended subject to him complying with its terms and conditions.

"He breached 3.1(c)(ii) of the order which states that the respondent (Prophet Motsoeneng) is prohibited to engage in verbal, electronic or in any other communication aimed at the complainant (Mrs. Mkhwanazi-Xaluva) by any means, whether or not conversation ensues to humiliate, degrade the complainant or abuse her emotionally," said the statement issued by Mpiyakhe Mkholo of the CRL Commission.

"He also breached 3.2 (a) which states that the respondent shall not insult, ridicule the complainant including name calling by any means at any place and including in the media or television by any means or make any influence or induce or incite such conduct.

"3.2 (b) further states that he shall not belittle or disrespect the complainant by any means including harming her dignity or any attempts thereof or incite or induce such conduct or behavior or abuse the complainant spiritually.

"Prophet Motsoeneng violated these prohibitions by calling Mkhwanazi-Xaluva a liar and accusing her of acquiring the same protection order fraudulently. He made these utterances on eNCA on December 13, 2018 in their morning programme at about 7.43am. He further accused her of opening false cases against him."

African News Agency (ANA)