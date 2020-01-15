Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Eric Malema/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Independent school operator Curro said on Wednesday that while it supported the Gauteng Education Department's efforts to place all learners in schools, enrolments in its network of private schools would be subject to Curro's internal criteria. "Our discussion was subject to Grade 1 and 8 enrolments only in certain specified areas where the GDE had capacity challenges," said the group in a statement.

Should the discussions surrounding placements come to fruition, it said, enrolments remained subject to Curro's internal criteria, and placements "would only be available at selected schools that have space".

"Fees remain in place and aligned to our business model, not to that of public school fees."

The company said it valued its relationship with the Gauteng Education department, which approached it regarding potential assistance with "capacity challenges" at public schools, given Curro's footprint in the province.