Curtail the sale of booze, says Mbalula after alleged drunk driver crash tragedy

Cape Town – The laws regarding the sale of alcohol need to be reviewed, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. On Monday, Mbalula visited the families of the three Tshwane metro police officers who died after a suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into the officers’ vehicle on the N4. With the news of the officers’ death spreading yesterday, so did the hashtag #alcoholban on social media. Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the officers had been chasing the suspected drunk driver on the N4 between Trans Orange Road and Rebecca Street in Pretoria West in the early hours of yesterday morning. They had spotted a vehicle driving recklessly and facing oncoming traffic in the CBD. They tried to stop the vehicle, which was heading in a westerly direction, but the driver continued, prompting the police to call for back-up.

They were joined by another team of three male officers, which was in the area. The back-up vehicle was then involved in a head-on collision with the fleeing vehicle.

The three officers and the driver died at the scene. A female passenger who was travelling with the alleged drunk driver is recovering in hospital.

Curtailing the sale of booze will help prevent the carnage on the country’s roads, said the transport minister. The fact that the laws have been ’’open-ended’’ for years doesn't work, he added.

"There is easy access of alcohol, people are out of control in terms of alcohol. We must now put our heads together.

"When it’s time for government to act, nobody can say government is being unfair. It's not about corona, this thing has been there.

"But alcohol - you can see what it's doing. It's a mess. This over-access of alcohol, we drink from six to six — it’s over — it must come to an end.

’’At some point, people must drink but know at some point, 22:00, it’s not allowed, you must go home.

“Whether there is Covid, we must review our laws in terms of alcohol access.

’’It doesn’t work, it has been open-ended over the years and it doesn’t work and it’s not only about level 2, it happens all the time,” said Mbalula.

“The lives of these young officers were cut short by a man who chose to drink and act irresponsibly.

’’While the alcohol ban has been lifted under lockdown level 2, it still remains the responsibility of those who consume alcohol to do so without putting themselves and those around them in danger.

’’If alcohol was consumed at home as per government’s directive, the loss of lives could have been avoided.’’

