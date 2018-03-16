Johannesburg - The DA in Gauteng handed over a memorandum to police about sexual abuse claims of learners at a Soweto school allegedly at the hands of an investigating officer.

At least 20 activists, including the parents of the learners, marched and staged a sit-in outside the police station. They carried placards saying "Stop Sexual Abuse", "Make Our Schools Safe", "Protect Our Children", and others highlighting the plight of the learners.

On Tuesday, the Gauteng Department of Education said that a South African Police Service (SAPS) forensic investigator, who was part of the team to investigate sexual assault cases at the school, allegedly molested two Grade 3 learners aged seven and eight years old.

This is the school where 87 learners were sexually abused allegedly by a patroller last year. The learners have now become victims of sexual assault twice by different people.

Tsepo Mhlongo, DA Soweto east political head and deputy regional chairperson in Johannesburg, said this level of victimisation can never be tolerated.

Mhlongo said that they were demanding that allegations of abuse by SAPS officers be investigated and that the officer is prevented from any contact with young children or any other vulnerable persons until such an investigation is completed and innocence is established.

"These young girls were reportedly ordered to strip naked and were fondled by an investigating officer, who was meant to investigate earlier incidents of abuse that had taken place at the school. This level of repeat victimisation breaks the trust of these young children and cannot be tolerated," Mhlongo said.

"It must be ensured that female officers assist female victims, that SAPS officers assist those who approach them to open cases or lay charges of abuse without ridiculing those victims of abuse, and that those accused of ridiculing victims of abuse be investigated and that there be swift action taken if guilt is established."

Spokesperson for Orlando East police, Colonel Mjabuliseni Buthelezi, accepted the memorandum and said that he will hand it over to his seniors.

