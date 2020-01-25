JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has submitted an urgent application to the High Court to suspend Gauteng human settlements, urban planning, and cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile’s decision to suspend City of Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe and former City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama, the DA said on Saturday.
"The effect of the MEC’s decision is extreme, as it will affect democratically elected councillors from representing the voters who elected them," DA Gauteng chairman Mike Moriarty said.
The decision would not only prejudice the DA, but also the residents in both Tshwane and Johannesburg, he said.
"In the case of the speaker of Tshwane, the ANC [African National Congress] have already taken advantage of the situation to push forward their political agenda, and have called for the continuation of a special council sitting to carry through their motions of no confidence in the mayor, the speaker, the acting speaker, and the chair of chairs.
"As such, we will use whatever means available to ensure this does not happen. We will not allow MEC Maile to hijack the City of Tshwane, disregard the rule of law, and hold the residents of Joburg and Tshwane to ransom," Moriarty said.