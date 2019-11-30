DA Tshwane MMC in audio sextape scandal resigns









Mayor of Tshwane, Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC for Transport, Sheila Senkubuge during a media briefing on the City’s decisions on Wonderboom Airport. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Sheila Senkubuge has resigned as a DA Councillor in Tshwane. Senkubuge was a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) in Tshwane who was recorded allegedly having sex with Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. She was responsible for the roads and transport portfolio. In the audio recording, Mokgalapa and Senkubuge were heard gossiping about ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa, discussed the sacking of senior officials in the administration and are also derogatory towards fellow MMC member for Finance Mare-Lise Fourie, as well as speaker of council Katlego Mathebe. The ANC claimed there were more sex scandals involving Mokgalapa and Senkubuge.

This week, Mokgalapa announced he would be taking special leave, but this was later withdrawn. He faces a motion of no confidence sponsored by the EFF.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said the party had accepted Senkubuge’s resignation. “The DA has informed the Chief Whip of Council to communicate her resignation to the City Manager so that a vacancy can be declared by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC),” he said.