Johannesburg - Sheila Senkubuge has resigned as a DA Councillor in Tshwane.
Senkubuge was a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) in Tshwane who was recorded allegedly having sex with Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
She was responsible for the roads and transport portfolio.
In the audio recording, Mokgalapa and Senkubuge were heard gossiping about ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa, discussed the sacking of senior officials in the administration and are also derogatory towards fellow MMC member for Finance Mare-Lise Fourie, as well as speaker of council Katlego Mathebe.
The ANC claimed there were more sex scandals involving Mokgalapa and Senkubuge.