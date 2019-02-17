The DA's new election billboard. Photo: DA/Twitter.

Johannesburg - Opposition party the DA on Sunday unveiled a new election billboard on Sunday, this time taking a swipe at the ANC over ongoing crisis at Eskom. The latest billboard, which says "The ANC Has Killed The Lights", was unveiled at the Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

Speaking at the unveiling was DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen who slammed the ANC for its role in the crisis at the power utility.

"South Africans across the country have had to endure rolling blackouts once again after Eskom plunged South Africa into darkness this past week by declaring Level 4 Load-shedding.

"The fact that Eskom continues to leave our citizens in the dark is further proof that the failing ANC is completely incapable of fixing the challenges at the ailing utility. The ANC has killed the lights at Eskom and it is now up to the people to vote the ANC out of power.

Steenhuisen explained that the party's latest billboard served to "highlight how the failing ANC has mismanaged the once world-class power utility by besieging it with corruption, inefficiency, mismanagement and debt".

Photo: DA/Twitter.

"The previous management teams at Eskom have plundered the crippled state-owned entity through pre-paid coal contracts, nepotism, inflated supply contracts and exorbitant consultancy fees with the likes of Mckinsey, Trillian and Tegeta. Furthermore, Eskom executives have consistently rewarded themselves with massive bonuses and salaries.

"These actions have hollowed out the entity and left it in financial ruin," he said.

The unveiling comes a month after the party launched the controversial "The ANC is killing us” billboard, which bore the names of those shot and killed by police in Marikana, the 144 Life Esidimeni victims and several children who died in pit toilets.

The party faced massive criticism from the ANC, unions and families of the victims, with threats of legal action over the billboard.

The billboard was vandalised days after it went up.