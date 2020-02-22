Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters./African News Agency

CAPE TOWN - The DA has welcomed the High Court in Pretoria's order setting aside a contract worth R3.7 billion between the formerly Gupta-owned mining group Tegeta Exploration and Resources and state-owned power utility Eskom. The court order further grants the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) leave to institute legal proceedings, DA shadow minister of public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia said in a statement on Saturday.

"The DA expects that the Gupta-aligned board, which was appointed by then public enterprises minister Lynne Brown, led by Ben Ngubane and including former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe, will be charged accordingly. Six of the board’s eight members had links to the Guptas or were their business partners," he said.

It was high time that those responsible for the "wholesale theft" at Eskom and other state-owned enterprises (SoEs) were brought to book.

"While we applaud the action by the SIU that has led to the court’s finding, the DA is adamant that this,however, cannot simply be one example pursued to appease the nation’s expectations and desire for probity. The DA will continue to call for full public disclosure of all significant contracts entered into with our SoEs in order that more criminals be brought to book," Cachalia said.