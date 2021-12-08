Dad of three girls killed in NZ returns to SA while wife remains in psychiatric facility

Durban - Graham Dickason, a South African doctor whose wife allegedly murdered their three daughters in New Zealand, is back home. The New Zealand Herald reported that Dickason travelled back to SA and it is unclear when he will head back to NZ.

In September, IOL reported that Dickason's wife, Lauren Anne Dickason, allegedly murdered their three daughters, six-year-old Liané and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla. The girls were strangled with cable ties. A media report said Lauren had been on chronic medication but stopped taking it because she feared it would affect their immigration application. New Zealand has strict requirements and potential immigrants can be turned down on the basis of a chronic illness, or if they do not meet “an acceptable standard of health”.

The couple moved to New Zealand after Dickason accepted a job at the Timaru Hospital as an orthopaedic surgeon. Lauren was also a medical doctor. A doctor friend said that the stress combined with Lauren not taking her medication could have led to the tragic murders of the children. She has been charged with murder and is due back in court next week.

Lauren has pleaded not guilty. Her trial is scheduled to start in 2023. She remains in a psychiatric facility in NZ. According to reports, Dickason has forgiven his wife, stating that she was a victim in the tragedy.