Dad on the run after food he allegedly gave daughter, 2, kills her

Johannesburg - Gauteng police are looking for a man who allegedly fed his daughter an unknown substance that is believed to have killed her. The 40-year-old man has since disappeared and police have launched a manhunt. Captain Mavela Masondo said the parents of the 2-year-old girl from Lawley in the south of Joburg had gone with their daughter to a nearby veld to collect firewood last Thursday. While there, the father allegedly gave the daughter something to eat. “The mother went back home with the child leaving the father behind.

“It is also reported that the following morning the mother realised that the child was not breathing and foam was coming from her mouth.”

Masondo said paramedics arrived and certified the child dead at home.

“A post-mortem and toxicology test will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Masondo said the man never arrived home that day and his whereabouts were unknown.

“A search is under way for the father and police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can help in the investigation to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 0860 010 111,“ he said.

In May last year, North West police arrested a 38-year-old man after his two sons, 11 and 12, died allegedly from rat poisoning.

Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwaabone said at the time that the man had called police using his employer’s phone, telling them his sons had drank rat poison the previous day and failed to wake up.

As an ambulance had not been called after the children drank the poison, police went to the scene. However, the children had died.

Mokgwaabone said an inquest docket was opened.

"However, it came out during investigation that the father seemingly poisoned the children. He was then charged with two counts of murder.

Earlier in March, Nthato Moloi of Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, allegedly poisoned his two children, Mikael, 10, and his little sister Michelle, 5, by lacing their mincemeat with rat poison.

He had allegedly laced the meal with lethal doses of rat poison, which caused the children to froth heavily at the mouth, dying excruciatingly at their home in Tshongweni Section.

Their mother was taken to hospital after also eating the meal.

Moloi was taken to hospital the day after his children's death after ingesting the same poison.

IOL