Gauteng - South African producer and music legend Dan Tshanda has died.
Tshanda died from heart failure in Sandton on Saturday, according to SABCNews.
Fans and industry peers have paid tribute to Tshanda on social media.
SAMRO is saddened by the passing of music legend Dan Tshanda and would like to offer condolences to his family.#RIPDanTshandahttps://t.co/R2eXutNMqa— SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) January 6, 2019
I thought i had idea who Dan Tshanda is. I am listening to his song on phalaphala FM and realised I know his music.. what a voice... damn #RIPDanTshanda— Kaylie (@Kaylen_Nkosi23) January 6, 2019
Too sad,we jst started 2019.this guy’s music hv changed my life from a young age....i hv a couple of pple i knw dat cud hv died in his place Bra’God....condolences to family💔💔 #RIPDanTshanda— King_Tau🔥🤣🇧🇼🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Silverblade_168) January 6, 2019
Dan Tshanda's passing is sad.all these legends will be irreplaceable ....the shoes are too big to fill...May his soul rest in peace and his Music legacy live forever. He is gone 💔💔 #RIPDanTshanda pic.twitter.com/r9nKE3iPf6— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) January 6, 2019
Tshanda had been making a living through disco and pop music since the mid-80s. He made music in his vernacular Venda at a time when few others did the same.IOL