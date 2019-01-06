Dan Tshanda Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Gauteng - South African producer and music legend Dan Tshanda has died.

Tshanda died from heart failure in Sandton on Saturday, according to SABCNews.

Fans and industry peers have paid tribute to Tshanda on social media.


Tshanda had been making a living through disco and pop music since the mid-80s. He made music in his vernacular Venda at a time when few others did the same.

IOL