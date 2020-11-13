Deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya fired by SAPS

Johannesburg – Police Commissioner General John Khehla Sitole has fired Deputy National Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya following damning allegations of her alleged involvement in corruption. The announcement was made by the SAPS on Friday morning. In October, Mgwenya appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court where she faced charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering. She had been arrested by the Investigating Directorate. She was arrested and appeared in court for her alleged involvement in a police tender scam to the value of R191 million, dating to 2017.

Mgwenya and her co-accused are said to have colluded to ensure a company owned by Vimpie Manthata was awarded a contract to install 1 550 police motor vehicles with warning lights at an inflated cost. It is understood the accused ignored the competitive bidding process and committed the SAPS to a financial exposure of R191m in favour of Manthata’s company in exchange for benefits received.

It is alleged Mgwenya’s benefit came in the form of a BMW X5 from Zambesi Auto Motors, which saw Manthata contribute R440 000 towards the purchasing price and negotiate a discount of R284 580 for her.

She was the 13th accused to be arrested in the case, and was released on R20 000 bail.

After appearing in court, Sitole then suspended Mgwenya before instituting a formal investigation.

“Mgwenya was subsequently charged, found guilty and summarily dismissed on 12 November 2020.

“The National Commissioner remains resolute in his efforts to clean the SAPS of any form of wrongdoing by members of all ranks,” said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

IOL