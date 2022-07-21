Disciplinary action taken against 3 top Health officials implicated in Digital Vibes saga

Durban – Disciplinary action has been taken against three senior officials implicated in the Digital Vibes saga. The Department of Health said Dr Anban Pillay was found guilty on one of the four charges levelled against him, while Popo Maja was found guilty on two of the four charges against him. Shireen Pardesi was found guilty of one of the two charges against her.

Mohale said the three were suspended last following the investigations by an independent forensic audit firm and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the awarding of communications contract to Digital Vibes. "As part of consultation, the presiding officer requested the Department of Health, through the Office of the State Attorney, to make submissions into possible sanctions and allowed the legal representatives of the employees to make representations on mitigating factors. They also allowed the parties to share notes where possible," Mohale explained. He said the chairperson considered the evidence obtained, his findings and the representations by the parties.

He also considered the fact that all those charged were first time offenders, and there was no evidence led that suggest that they benefited from the transactions. "Pillay shall receive a final written warning valid for 15 months and suspension without pay for three months, which will be followed by salary level demotion for a period of 12 months. Popo Maja shall receive a final written warning valid for 12 months and salary level demotion for a period of 12 months. “Shireen Pardesi proposed that she be allowed to resign from the department with immediate effect. That was agreed by all parties and confirmed by the presiding officer," Mohale said.

