Johannesburg - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Gauteng have arrested a woman who allegedly conspired with five accomplices to commit a house robbery at her employer's house in Johannesburg, Gauteng SAPS said on Sunday. "A case of house robbery was opened at Bramley Police Station after three women and two men stormed into a house in Sandhurst, Sandton, and allegedly ransacked the house in the presence of the domestic worker," Captain Mavela Masondo said.

A thorough investigation by the police led to the arrest of the domestic worker, three other females, and two males.

The valuables that were stolen during the house robbery were found in the possession of the suspects.