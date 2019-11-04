A petition was launched asking President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice minister Ronald Lamola to not let convicted racist Vicki Momberg resume her prison sentence. File picture: Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A petition was launched asking President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice minister Ronald Lamola to not let convicted racist Vicki Momberg resume her prison sentence. This comes after reports emerged that Momberg is evading arrest and her prison time. A warrant of arrest had been issued on August 1 after her failed bid to stay out of prison.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for calling a black African police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident in 2016.

In March 2018, the Randburg Magistrate’s Court sentenced her to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.

Aleksandra Wagner, who started the petition, said in the petition that Momberg was a "victim of crime" and the "condition of Ms. Momberg was such that she could not be fully responsible for her behaviour."