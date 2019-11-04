A petition was launched asking President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice minister Ronald Lamola to not let convicted racist Vicki Momberg resume her prison sentence. File picture: Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A petition was launched asking President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice minister Ronald Lamola to not let convicted racist Vicki Momberg resume her prison sentence. 

This comes after reports emerged that Momberg is evading arrest and her prison time. A warrant of arrest had been issued on August 1 after her failed bid to stay out of prison. 

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for calling a black African police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident in 2016.

In March 2018, the Randburg Magistrate’s Court sentenced her to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.

Aleksandra Wagner, who started the petition, said in the petition that Momberg was a "victim of crime" and the "condition of Ms. Momberg was such that she could not be fully responsible for her behaviour." 

"We do not deny that racism is a big problem all around the world, especially in South Africa, however we strongly protest against making an example of a woman who became a victim of a crime. Thus we kindly ask the President of the Republic of South Africa His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services hon. Ronald Lamola and the Minister of Women in the Presidency hon. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to use their power not to let her return to prison," said Wagner in the petition.  

"Four months of imprisonment is enough severe punishment for an outburst of misdirected anger after becoming a victim of a crime."

