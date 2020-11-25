Download IOL’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday Guide

Johannesburg - Black Friday and Cyber Monday are undoubtedly the biggest and most highly anticipated days of the year. What used to be a single day on the last Friday of November, is now a week or month-long shopping frenzy, with retailers offering shoppers the best deals, both in-store and online.

It also heralds the start of the silly season and gently reminds shoppers to get cracking on securing the best gifts to place under the Christmas tree.

So Black Friday and Cyber Monday are perfectly timed to assist shoppers save money and get items that have been sitting on their wish lists for a while.

But even the best bargain-hunter needs some help when shopping, especially when it comes to navigating the e-commerce jungle or keeping yourself safe from Covid-19 in stores.

IOL’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday Guide has everything you need to get the most out of these annual shopping extravaganzas. This digital magazine is crammed with super useful information, like tips to protect yourself from cyber risks, how to establish good money habits that will see you safely through Black Friday, and scams and spending pitfalls to avoid.