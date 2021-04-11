Dr Sindi’s family to launch a foundation in her honour

Cape Town - The family of much-loved former Kaya FM presenter, medical doctor and life coach Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl have announced that a foundation will be created in her honour. Dr Sindi, 45, was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of the year and was admitted to hospital in February. She died in hospital on Saturday, her family said in a statement. Kaya FM, where Dr Sindi hosted Sidebar with Sindi for two years, said it had been a great privilege to call her a sister and a colleague. Dr Sindi leaves behind her husband Marinus and children Nandi and Manie. On Sunday evening, an announcement was made by the Van Zyl family on Dr Sindi’s Twitter account which announced the plans to form a foundation in her honour.

“The Duchess of Healing, Dr Sindi van Zyl, is now truly at rest. Dr Sindi passed away on Saturday morning, the 10th April 2021.

“She has been a beacon of love and light, a beautiful soul who loved and gave endlessly with grace and kindness. She modelled the love and grace that she knew in Jesus,” the statement said.

“The family humbly thank everyone who stood together with them recently to help raise funds for Sindi’s hospital bill, as well as in prayer, love and support.

“She leaves behind her dear husband Marinus and beautiful kids, Nandi and Manie. She also leaves behind an incredible legacy in the medical support and advice she offered to those around her.

“A foundation to continue to support the causes that Sindi so passionately believed in and lived out will be announced in due course,” the family said.

Dr Sindi also requested that no personal goodbye messages she sent to those close to her be published as she prided herself on allowing people from all over “share their deepest thoughts with her”.

The family said that they were deeply thankful for all the messages of love and support.

In their statement on Saturday, Dr Sindi’s family requested that “people respect their need for privacy as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and ask that you keep them in your prayers”.

Details of her memorial and funeral will be confirmed at a later stage.