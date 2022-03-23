Driver makes R4 000 in one day, taking a chance to cash in, as Uber and Bolt strike enters day two

Johannesburg – The strike by e-hailing drivers on the popular Uber, Bolt and Didi platforms will enter its second day today. Although most drivers downed tools, some took a chance and cashed in, with one driver making over R4 000 in one day on the Bolt platform. Screen shots of the drivers day earnings, which was R4 065, circulated on social media.

Prices on the app were over four times the normal price in some instances on Tuesday. On Tuesday night, Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo met with a delegation representing drivers. On Tuesday, thousands of drivers downed tools as they called for the app operators to reduce their commission and increase ride prices.

One driver, who did not reveal his identity, boasted about making over R4 000 on the first day of the strike. A Bolt driver made R4 000 in one day as others protested over the strike. This has infuriated other drivers who took part in the strike, with drivers expected to intensify harsher actions on those driving during the strike. Circulating voice notes on WhatsApp had some drivers saying “firm action is needed”.

Another said: “Firm action is the only way, we are not doing this for ourselves, but for everyone including those who do not want to listen, we must be firm”. Another frustrated WhatsApp message which was circulating said: “We are on reserve tanks and people are making R4 000 plus, and have the audacity to send screen shots”. The protesting drivers have largely guarded the OR Tambo International Airport trying to prevent drivers working, but have been unable to stop other drivers working at the airport and other areas.

Drivers have grown despondent about their earnings as petrol prices skipped past the R20 mark this year. Uber has not increased its prices but it did make adjustments to its base fare pricing – which is a marginal increase for short rides on their app. However, Uber’s rivals, Bolt, who are ordinarily significantly cheaper, increased their prices by at least R1 per kilometre across their ride categories and also increased their minimum base fares and introduced a fee for cancelled rides, last Friday.

None of the app operators have agreed to reduce their commission, which are mooted at about 25% per trip. Spokespeople for the drivers were not immediately available for comment on Tuesday night as they were said to be locked in meetings with Mamabolo. However, e-hailing drivers who did switch on their apps to operate on Tuesday, in the face of violence, were rewarded with exponential ride fares, with rides paying up to four to five times the normal rates.

However, some of those drivers who were found to be operating on the apps were intimidated and threatened by fellow drivers, who circulated screen shots of those they found online. In some instances, they would request mock rides in a bid for drivers to do a pick up and they would then confront them. One driver who spoke to 702 said he was confronted at the OR Tambo International Airport, where other drivers circled him and forced him to pay a R300 penalty fee for driving on strike day.

Another driver said he had forgotten about the strike, but quickly remembered when he was confronted by other drivers in the Midrand area, but he managed to speed away. But some were not so fortunate, one driver, whose profile was found to be fake as it did not match his ID document and drivers licence, was accosted. He was said to be one of the drivers partaking in the renting of profiles scheme which sees drivers, particularly on Bolt, driving under a false identity.

In Pretoria, another driver was not so lucky, as fellow drivers confronted him and slashed his four tyres as punishment for driving during the strike. Bolt and Uber have pleaded with protesting drivers to allow drivers who wish to work to do so safely. They have threatened to suspend drivers who engage in violence during the strike.