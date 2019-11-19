East Rand Lotto winner to keep his job, donate to homeless shelter









File picture Johannesburg - A R6 483 828.80 Lotto jackpot winner from East Rand has vowed to donate some of his winnings to a local homeless shelter in his community. The winner, a husband and a father of two teenagers, bought his Lotto ticket via the National Lottery Mobile App, with a wager of R100 and a QuickPick selection. He told ITHUBA, he logged on to check the previous night’s draw results and matched the first four numbers. It was only later in the day when he went to his local supermarket to validate his ticket that he actually realised that he had won the jackpot. When asked what he plans to do with his new fortune, he said he will not be resigning from his current work and is not planning to change his current lifestyle. He also planned to pay off all his debt and live a debt-free life and make sure that his children’s education is taken care of.

He intends to invest the rest after being offered free financial advice and trauma counselling from ITHUBA.

He advised other winners is to take up the free financial advice offered by ITHUBA as it will help them live a more financially sustainable life.

Asked if he plans to play the Lotto again, he says he plans to take a week’s break from playing but will be back at playing via the National Lottery Mobile App in mid-November after overcoming the shock of winning the jackpot.

“We are very excited that our jackpot winner used the National Lottery Mobile App to play. We have seen a significant growth in players using the National Lottery APP to play our various portfolio of games. This means that players are no longer restricted to purchasing their tickets in retail stores. They can now enjoy their favorite Lottery games in the comfort of their homes, offering the convenience of playing anywhere, anytime. These were sought after alternative methods of gaming by our players, particularly for those with busy schedules”, said Khensani Mabuza, Corporate Relations Executive at ITHUBA.