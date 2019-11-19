Johannesburg - A R6 483 828.80 Lotto jackpot winner from East Rand has vowed to donate some of his winnings to a local homeless shelter in his community.
The winner, a husband and a father of two teenagers, bought his Lotto ticket via the National Lottery Mobile App, with a wager of R100 and a QuickPick selection.
He told ITHUBA, he logged on to check the previous night’s draw results and matched the first four numbers. It was only later in the day when he went to his local supermarket to validate his ticket that he actually realised that he had won the jackpot.
When asked what he plans to do with his new fortune, he said he will not be resigning from his current work and is not planning to change his current lifestyle.
He also planned to pay off all his debt and live a debt-free life and make sure that his children’s education is taken care of.