Edward Zuma declares former president Jacob Zuma will not go to jail

NKANDLA: Edward Zuma, the vocal son of former president Jacob Zuma says the police will have to kill him before arresting his father. Speaking to the media outside his family homestead in Nkandla on Tuesday afternoon, he boldly and repeatedly declared that law enforcement officers would have to kill him before they arrested Zuma.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma senior should be jailed for 15 months for defying its order for the former president to appear before the commission, give evidence and declared that he does not have a right to remain silent. Edward Zuma said his father would not hand himself over to the police within five days as instructed by the country’s apex court. Edward, who was wearing an ANC T-shirt also said that the family would meet later with Zuma to discuss the way forward.