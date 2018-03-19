Johannesburg - Ekuruhuleni City has announced that it is suspending its bus services ahead of the taxi strike over the poor state of roads.

The taxi industry in Ekurhuleni has given the City notice that its members will be embarking on a protest march on Tuesday. Taxi owners are unhappy with the poor state of the roads, which they say are damaging their vehicles.

"Due to this anticipated protest, which will take place throughout Ekurhuleni, the City would like to inform the public that its bus services will be suspended as a precautionary measure for the day – following a threat of violence," said Themba Gadebe, the spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni.

Gadebe said commuters should seek alternative modes of transport for Tuesday.

"We do apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding. The bus service will be fully operational from Thursday, 22 March."

Police were out in force in areas near the airport early on Tuesday morning.

African News Agency/ANA