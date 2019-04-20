Picture: Supplied.

Ekurhuleni - The DA’s Ekurhuleni councillor, Thina Bambeni, insists she has no intention of leaving the party. “I am still a member of the DA, I have no intention of leaving the party.

“I cannot be made to leave the party by them refusing to deal with this sexual harassment case in a legal manner.

“I don’t have a job waiting for me, I will not allow them to strip me of my livelihood,” said Bambeni.

Her comments come as she attempts to get the party’s top leadership to deal with her claims of being sexually abused.

Bambeni has accused the party of protecting DA council chairperson Shadow Shabangu.

She alleges that they financially benefited from “bribes” facilitated by him.

Bambeni claims to have been subjected to sexual harassment by Shabangu between September 2016 and July 2017.

Bambeni said she had lost faith in the party’s processes as they were prejudged.

“They are protecting him.

“The reason why the DA is protecting him is because they have chosen a side that financially benefits them.

“They have chosen to protect him even after he admitted the sexual harrasment.

“This is because they know they will benefit from him in the future,” said Bambeni.

She has been removed by the DA’s leadership from the party’s list of parliamentary candidates.

But she said despite the party not resolving her case she would not go elsewhere.

Despite asking Independent Media to send questions on the matter via SMS, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach’s phone rang unanswered.

Attempts to get hold of Shabangu were unsuccessful.

Saturday Star