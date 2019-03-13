An explosion at a substation in Vanderbijlpark has left the town and surrounding areas without electricity, the Emfuleni municipality said on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied/Emfuleni Municipality

JOHANNESBURG - An explosion at a substation in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng south, has left the town and surrounding areas without electricity, the Emfuleni municipality said in a statement on Wednesday. The explosion was caused when a faulty feeder cable caught fire and blew up the circuit breaker and the transformer, the municipality said.

''The investigation further revealed that the 11kV isolator, at least four 11kV breakers and high voltage cables were damaged beyond repair. Repair work is currently under way at the town substation.

"At this moment the repair time is still unknown. Affected residents and businesses are humbly requested to exercise as much patience as possible and know that the municipality is working hard to restore the power supply,'' the municipality said in a statement.

Nearby water reservoirs have been affected, which could lead to water shortages and pressure reduction. Areas affected by the blackout are Stephanopark, Bonanne and Bophelong.

No injuries were reported.

African News Agency (ANA)