Energy experts say load shedding is crucial to preventing grid collapse

Despite the significant impacts it has, energy experts suggest that load shedding is one of the most successful strategies for preventing a collapse of the power grid. A grid collapse refers to a complete or partial interruption of electrical power supply from the national, regional, municipal, or private grid supplier, resulting in widespread power outages.

On Wednesday, a panel of energy experts from various sectors held a webinar to debunk myths and facts about the stability of the electricity grid. This comes as a reassurance for citizens who have been living in fear that the country might be on the brink of a complete blackout. Vally Padayachee, Chairperson of the National Rationalised Specifications Association of South Africa (NRS), stated that every possible measure has been taken to avoid a blackout's disastrous consequences.

He said that they're currently focusing on maximizing maintenance and reducing load to prevent a total grid collapse. When discussing the likelihood of progressing to higher load shedding stages, Padayachee stated that it was unlikely that the country would reach Stage 16, as some reports have suggested. He reassured the public that while they could go beyond Stage 6, perhaps to Stage 7, 8, 10, or 11, they don't anticipate reaching Stages 14, 15, or 16.

Padayachee pointed out that electricity constraints were primarily due to infrastructure capacity shortages and disruptions to critical resources, such as coal, gas, and liquid fuel. In other news, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity, said that the delays experienced in returning Unit 1 at Koeberg Power Station to the national grid posed a significant risk. Eskom had planned to replace three steam generators at Koeberg in December 2022 to extend the life of the power station, but they've pushed back the deadline twice due to various challenges.