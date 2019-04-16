File photo: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said on Tuesday that the Ennerdale community had until next week to allow teaching and learning to resume, failing which MEC Panyaza Lesufi would close the school. "The Gauteng Department of Education has noticed with disappointment that teaching and learning is not taking place at Oakdale Secondary School. This is to inform the community that they have until Tuesday, 23 April 2019, to allow teaching and learning to resume, failing which MEC Panyaza Lesufi will have no other option but to assist them to officially close the school accordingly," the GDE said in a statement Tuesday.

On Monday, Ennerdale residents took to the streets to protest against the lack of service delivery which resulted in the shutdown of the school and the burning of a mobile classroom.

"We have committed that a budget to replace Oakdale Secondary school has been approved and as such this school will be replaced. It is disappointing that we must resort to drastic measures for our children to be afforded deserved education. However, we hope the community will yield to our call, and allow children to go back to school,” said Lesufi.

The MEC appealed to the parents and the community to always be mindful of the fact that any disruption to school impacted negatively on learners as they missed out on learning and teaching, as well as plans to rehabilitate the school.

"It is always a challenge to recover from any curriculum time lost."

African News Agency (ANA)