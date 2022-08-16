Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm as generating units fail at Arnot and Tutuka power stations

Johannesburg - Eskom has announced it would implement Stage 2 load shedding between 4pm to midnight on Tuesday due to a shortage in generation capacity after some generating units broke down at the Arnot and Tutuka power stations. The power utility had warned it could implement Stage 2 load shedding at short notice from 6pm on Monday night.

On Monday, Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Matshantsha cited breakdowns of generating units at the Kriel, Majuba, Matla and three units at Arnot Power Station, as well as delays in the returning to service of generating units at Kusile, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations as the reason for power cuts potentially returning. On Tuesday, Matshantsha said there was a “high” possibility of load shedding on Wednesday and Thursday night as well. “Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 16:00 - 24:00 this evening.

“There is also a high probability that load shedding will be required to be implemented during the same time on both Wednesday and Thursday evenings. “Eskom will promptly communicate should a need arise,” he said. He said load shedding was being implemented due to generating unit breakdowns at Arnot Power Station and three units breaking down at Tutuka Power Station.

He said there were also delays in returning generating units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations. He said this put a severe strain on the power generation system. “We currently have 4550MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 182MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

