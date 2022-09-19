Eskom launches power purchase programme to bolster generation capacity

According to the power utility this was part of measures to address load shedding.

“Eskom has today (Monday) launched three programmes to procure much-needed power for the national grid. Initially, the programme will focus on generators with a capacity of supplying more than one megawatt to the grid. Over time the threshold will be lowered to enable smaller producers to participate,” Eskom said in a statement.

The first power supply agreement was expected to be signed during the course of this week, and for the power to start flowing through the grid as soon as possible.

The “standard offer programme” is to procure power from companies which have existing generation for a period of three days. This programme allows Eskom to purchase electricity at an established price calculated at the avoided cost of own generation.