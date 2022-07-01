Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, July 1, 2022

Eskom says load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 on Saturday and Sunday

Eskom has indicated that load shedding will continue to be implemented throughout the weekend, however, it will be reduced to Stage 2 for Saturday and Sunday. Picture: Karen Sandison

Published 42m ago

Pretoria - Eskom has indicated that load shedding will continue to be implemented throughout the weekend, however, it will be reduced to Stage 2 for Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, Eskom said the demand was a bit lower which moved load shedding from Stage 6 to State 4 until 10pm.

Stage 2 will be implemented from 7am to 10pm for Saturday and Sunday.

“Eskom cautions that this small reprieve is due to lower than anticipated demand during the weekend, and continues to evaluate the situation and closely monitor the system. We will communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility said it currently has 3 104MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 431MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system,” it said.

IOL

Brenda Masilela