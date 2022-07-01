Eskom says load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 on Saturday and Sunday

Pretoria - Eskom has indicated that load shedding will continue to be implemented throughout the weekend, however, it will be reduced to Stage 2 for Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, Eskom said the demand was a bit lower which moved load shedding from Stage 6 to State 4 until 10pm.

Stage 2 will be implemented from 7am to 10pm for Saturday and Sunday. “Eskom cautions that this small reprieve is due to lower than anticipated demand during the weekend, and continues to evaluate the situation and closely monitor the system. We will communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary,” Eskom said in a statement. The power utility said it currently has 3 104MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 431MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.