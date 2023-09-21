Eskom temporarily suspends load shedding and provides update on power supply interruptions

In a significant development, power utility Eskom has announced that load shedding has been temporarily suspended, providing relief to households and businesses alike. The power utility noted an improvement in its electricity generation capacity.

Due to enhanced capacity and a reduced number of breakdowns, Eskom is currently operating at 13,501MW of generation capacity. Load shedding was halted at 2.30am today and is expected to remain suspended until 4pm. However, Eskom has also revealed that Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am on Friday.

While Eskom works to stabilise the electricity supply across the country, some areas have recently experienced power outages. Customers in Nomzamo, Old Dobsonville, and Dobsonville Extensions 1, 2, and 3 were affected by an outage. Unfortunately, at the time of the announcement, Eskom was unable to provide an estimated time for the restoration of power. Additionally, Eskom has issued alerts regarding planned electricity supply interruptions due to maintenance work in specific areas. Customers in Dobsonville Extensions 1, 2, 3, 4, and Old Dobsonville are advised of an electricity supply interruption on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 9.30am to 6pm.