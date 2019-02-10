Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - State-owned power utility Eskom will implement stage two load shedding on Sunday afternoon, the company said. "Eskom regrets informing South Africans and all its customers that after having not implemented load shedding from 9 December 2018, Eskom will implement stage two rotational load shedding from [1pm] and is likely to continue until [10pm]," Eskom said in a statement.

This was as a result of a shortage of capacity. There was also a need to replenish and preserve emergency water and diesel resources to limit load shedding possibility or the magnitude thereof in the following week. Customers were reminded to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding.

Stage two called for 2000MW to be rotationally loadshed nationally at a given period. Load shedding was conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

'We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand," Eskom said.

For Eskom customers, these schedules were available on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za).Eskom. Customers could also contact the customer contact centre at 0860-037-566.

African News Agency (ANA)