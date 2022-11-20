Eskom to implement stage 4 load shedding from 5pm on Sunday until 4pm on Monday, thereafter stage 5

Joburg – Eskom will implement stage 4 load shedding from 5pm on Sunday until 4pm on Monday. There after stage 5 load shedding will be implemented between 4pm – midnight on Monday to Wednesday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “Changes in the stages of load shedding will be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by the diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns. “Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.” This comes after the power utility cancelled load shedding between 8am – 5pm on Sunday due to a sufficient recovery in generating capacity and pumped storage dam levels.

The power utility also revealed that the increased implementation of load shedding is mainly due to the high levels of breakdowns and the depleted emergency generation reserves. “Three units at Kusile Power Station are off-line due to the duct (chimney structure) failure late in October and will remain off-line for a few months while repairs to the chimney system take place. “Unit 1 of Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will continue to generate at a reduced output over the next three weeks as the fuel is depleted ahead of the refuelling and maintenance outage scheduled to commence in December 2022,” said Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha added: “Sunday morning a generating unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei and Majuba power stations were taken off-line for repairs and a generating unit at Kriel Power Station was returned to service.” The utility currently has 5 354MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 495MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. “Load shedding stages will also vary between Stage 4 and Stage 2 during the day until Wednesday.” said Mantshantsha.

