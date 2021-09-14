Eskom workers freed after being held hostage by Gauteng residents

Johannesburg – Nine Eskom workers have been evacuated after being held hostage by residents in Mabopane, north of Pretoria. Eskom said in a statement on Monday night its workers had been held against their will by Morula View residents, who were demanding a mini substation be replaced in their community. The workers were evacuated by law enforcement agencies.

The power utility admitted it was facing a shortage of mini substations. ’’Eskom employees held hostage by the community of Morula View, Mabopane, have been safely evacuated by law enforcement agencies. This was due to delays caused by mini-substation shortages faced by Eskom. Such criminal acts are condemned. ’’Eskom has experienced high incidents of equipment failure due to illegal connections, unauthorised operations on the network, meter bypasses and tampering and infrastructure vandalism,’’ Eskom said.

In June last year, Eskom employees were held hostage by residents in Zonkizizwe, Ekurhuleni. Two of its technicians were forced to restore a transformer that had been shut down due to non-payment and illegal connections.