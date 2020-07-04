Estate Agency Affairs Board evacuates Sandton office staff as Covid-19 precaution
Johannesburg – The Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) on Friday evacuated staff members from its Sandton offices after receiving information that an employee of one of its host tenants came into contact with a coronavirus (Covid-19) positive case.
The EAAB was notified of the matter around lunchtime and immediately advised all staff to vacate the building, the board said in a statement on Saturday.
An employee from the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) – housed in the EAAB office block – had notified CSOS management that a relative had received her Covid-19 positive test results.
EAAB CEO Mamodupi Mohlala said it was unfortunate that the EAAB had to close its offices only two days after reopening its doors to the public. However, the health and well-being of staff and the public was a priority.
EAAB compliance officer Oscar Mangole said the closure was a precautionary measure and both EAAB office blocks would be sanitised before reopening on Monday.
Mohlala encouraged all employees to practice good hygiene habits, including the importance of washing hands properly and keeping a distance from people "who are sneezing and coughing".
She assured stakeholders of continued service delivery and said EAAB staff would operate remotely during the temporary closure. She encouraged stakeholders to continue using electronic means to contact the EAAB on the following email addresses:
* All Fidelity Fund Certificates queries: [email protected]
* Continuing Professional Development (CPD): [email protected]
* All Disciplinary Hearings and formal inquiries: [email protected]
* Customer Services/All Queries: [email protected]
* Registrations FFC related: [email protected]
* Previously Disadvantage Individuals (PDI) resolution: [email protected]
* Enterprise Development Programme (Incubation Programme):[email protected]
* One Learner One Estate Agent (Intern Programme): [email protected]
Employees can contact the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) toll-free hotline on 0800 029 999 for more information on Covid-19.
African News Agency (ANA)