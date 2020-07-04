Estate Agency Affairs Board evacuates Sandton office staff as Covid-19 precaution

Johannesburg – The Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) on Friday evacuated staff members from its Sandton offices after receiving information that an employee of one of its host tenants came into contact with a coronavirus (Covid-19) positive case.

The EAAB was notified of the matter around lunchtime and immediately advised all staff to vacate the building, the board said in a statement on Saturday.

An employee from the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) – housed in the EAAB office block – had notified CSOS management that a relative had received her Covid-19 positive test results.

EAAB CEO Mamodupi Mohlala said it was unfortunate that the EAAB had to close its offices only two days after reopening its doors to the public. However, the health and well-being of staff and the public was a priority.

EAAB compliance officer Oscar Mangole said the closure was a precautionary measure and both EAAB office blocks would be sanitised before reopening on Monday.