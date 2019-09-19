Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

Johannesburg – According to a survey conducted among expatriates Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Egypt are the most dangerous places in the world to live and work. The latest Expat Insider Survey, done by InterNations, polled 20 259 expats representing 182 nationalities and living in 187 countries or territories, covering topics such as quality of life, cost of living, personal finance, safety and security and more, Africa News reported.

Brazil, however, matched South Africa and Nigeria as one of the worst destinations in regards to safety and security which covers peacefulness, personal safety and political stability.

South Africa came 63 out of 64 while Nigeria was listed at number 62, Kenya at 58 and Egypt at 52.

South Africa’s high crime rate, the possibility of imminent danger in Nigeria, Kenyan scams and foreigners being taken advantage of, and Egypt’s political insecurity were the reasons behind the four countries making their way on to the notorious list, according to questions answered by the expatriates.

African News Agency/ANA