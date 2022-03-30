Expensive taste: alleged robber shot dead after five men rob Fabiani shop in Pretoria

Pretoria – The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said five armed people robbed the Fabiani shop at Wonderpark shopping centre and fled the scene with bags of clothes. “TMPD K9 members and other law enforcement officials gave chase to the suspects. The suspects opened fire and a shootout between the suspects and the officers ensued,” said TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

“One suspect was fatally wounded and another was seriously injured. All the suspects were arrested. Three firearms were confiscated and stolen property was recovered.” This week, the South African Police Service in Gauteng said more than 1 800 people including 145 undocumented foreigners were arrested over the weekend during crime-combating operations. Police said the O Kae Molao operation in Atteridgeville and Laudium led to the arrest of 340 suspects.

Another 113 were arrested in other parts of Tshwane, bringing the total number of arrests there to 453. “These suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from possession of drugs, robbery, being undocumented, illegal possession of a firearm, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and murder,” police said in a statement. In Ekurhuleni district, over 450 suspects were arrested and hijacked vehicles were recovered.

“Suspects were arrested for crimes such as kidnapping, possession of hijacked vehicles, dealing in drugs, intimidation, possession of an unlicensed firearm, murder, rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” the SAPS said. In Tsakane, a suspect was arrested after a BMW 3 series vehicle was abandoned by criminals and the owner was found inside the boot of the vehicle. IOL