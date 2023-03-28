Explained: The ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge and why police aren’t investigating incident at Mall of Africa

Durban - Hordes of teenagers storming the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg over the weekend has gone viral on social media. The Luh Twizzy challenge, inspired by TikTok, is where teenagers storm the mall, cause chaos and then leave.

In one of the videos, the teenager are seen cramped on a single escalator as mall users take videos of them. At the time of the incident, it was reported that one person had died. But management at Mall of Africa confirmed that no one died.

The mall said it had a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviours on its premises. “Our utmost priority is to ensure that our shoppers, tenants and staff remain well protected whilst frequenting our shopping centre. “We are working closely with SAPS officials and our private security firm to investigate this matter further and to mitigate any future disruptions to our retail community.”

Colonel Mavela Masondo said no case of murder or inquest had been opened. Ayanda Ntuli, a 702 Radio digital content producer, said the Luh Twizzys were fans of a rapper called Yeat and Playboi Carti. “Fans are mostly in high school and roam around and drink and smoke weed.

“They mostly wear black. Yeat has no links to these kids. He raps about cars and money.” He said the Luh Twizzy’s generally have the latest clothes and phones. In June last year, thousands of teenagers stormed Montecasino in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

Social media users have expressed dismay at the challenge: Valentine Thandolwethu Mabaso: “You should’ve called police on all of them! Such disrespectful kids. They deserve criminal records.” Thembisile Vanessa WamaGcina: “What I witnessed on Saturday was very horrific. I couldn't even do all I wanted to do cause I was with my 7 year old and 4 year old who got very much scared with all that was happening.To say I'm disappointed would be an understatement 'I for one' witnessed it all.”