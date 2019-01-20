Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane leads thousands of South Africans on a march through the streets of Johannesburg. Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Some families of the patients who died during the Esidimeni marathon relocation project are contemplating suing the DA for its controversial election billboard which was erected in Joburg last week. One of the Esidimeni committee leaders Andrew Pietersen said all the concerned families condemned the display of their loved ones’ names without their consent and prior knowledge.

“Although there are diverse views among the families, it is my opinion most families feel the context in which the names are displayed for political self-aggrandisement is disrespectful and contrary to the spirit of Ubuntu even though some family members pointed o the culprits of these criminal deeds are still at large under the ANC government,” said Pietersen.

He added the committee would meet lobby group Section 27 on Monday to discuss the way forward.

Meanwhile, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said there was nothing wrong with the billboard. He said the purpose was to pay tribute to South Africans who lost their lives through a series of actions by the ANC-led government.

“The billboard is about justice and commemoration for the many South Africans who became victims of an indifferent, uncaring and cruel government,” said Malatsi, dismissing concerns about not seeking the families’ consent.

“The names on the billboard have been a matter of public record, published extensively, including in adverts in print and social media. All the billboard does is reproduce the names of people who were killed by the actions of the ANC government.”

