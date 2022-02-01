Famous Brands executive and veteran triathlete Andre Piehl killed in crash

Durban – Famous Brands executive, Andre Piehl has been killed in a car crash while on his way back from a cycling training session. He was riding with fellow rider, Jean Francois du Preez, when a Porsche SUV crashed into them. He died at the scene while the second rider was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Piehl was the Operations Executive at Famous Brands, the JSE-listed company which owns Steers, Fishaways and Debonairs. City of Joburg executive mayor, Mpho Phalatse said based on preliminary information from the scene, it would appear that the driver of the white Porsche SUV may have been under the influence of alcohol.

BIKE crash. Picture: Netcare 911 She said further information indicates that the alleged driver may have also tried to flee from the scene of the deadly crash but could not do so because his vehicle was too damaged. “The driver was arrested and a case of culpable homicide was subsequently opened. I call on law enforcement agencies to act with urgency and due care in making sure that this matter is properly investigated and that justice is given to the families of the two cyclists.

“I was devastated to learn that the deceased cyclist, a 52-year-old man from Joburg, was a devoted father, husband and enthusiastic triathlete who loved life and the outdoors,” Phalatse said. HELICOPTER for critically injured cyclist. Picture: Netcare 911

She said it is disheartening that we continue to lose innocent lives as a result of the unlawful behaviour of drivers insisting on getting behind the wheel of a car when clearly under the influence of alcohol. Phalatse said despite the warnings and the campaigns against drunk-driving, we continue to experience this scourge. “It is time for a zero-tolerance approach to be adopted. No more talk of points demerit systems and seeking to coerce careless drivers to act appropriately. South Africa, and Johannesburg, can no longer afford to lose any more innocent lives. We also can no longer afford to continue suffering the financial and economic devastation that comes with road crashes,” she said.