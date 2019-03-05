Pretoria - Two men, aged 21 and 73, are in a critical condition after a farm attack in an isolated area off the Moloto Road, north of Pretoria, on Monday night. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to the shooting on Tuesday morning. The victims had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"It was alleged multiple armed robbers entered their home around eleven pm last night. They had also sustained injuries from being tied up with cables and cords. Two vehicles were stolen from the farm after the attack," he said.

Both victims were treated on the scene and the 21-year-old, who is in a serious condition, was airlifted to a Johannesburg hospital by the Netcare specialised helicopter air ambulance service.

Herbst said police were on scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA