Fewer cars on Gauteng roads as residents’ heed president’s call to stay home

Johannesburg - As South Africans woke up to tighter Covid-19 regulations on Monday morning, the lack of traffic on many Gauteng roads was proof that more citizens had heeded the president’s call to stay home. On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be moved to Alert Level 4 of the lockdown immediately.

The restrictions would affect the purchasing of alcohol and would alsp see the closure of gyms, flea markets, nightclubs, casinos, bars and taverns. Sit-ins at restaurants is also banned. Due to the adjusted level 4 lockdown restrictions, many are forced to work from home and that affected the flow of traffic on the roads.

The Gauteng traffic police and the Johannesburg metro police department confirmed that the move to level 4 of the lockdown had led to to roads being quieter than usual. The JMPD's Wayne Minaar said there were fewer motorists on the road on Monday morning as well as fewer commuters who made use of public transport. "Things are moving slow today for a Monday morning. Supposedly, the cold and the adjusted level four of the lockdown is affecting the flow of traffic. More people are working from home,“ Minnaar said.

Gauteng traffic police’s Sello Maremane said the roads were quietery than usual. Minaaar said the JMPD, together with the SAPS and the South Gauteng traffic police would conduct a joint operation in busy areas such a taxi ranks, shopping centres and other areas that were normally busy. He said they would be to checking if citizens were complying with Covid-19 regulations, such as wearing masks and maintaining a physical distance.