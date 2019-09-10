Picture: @takeshi2/Unsplash

Johannesburg - Gauteng MEC for Education and Youth Development Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday expressed shock over the death of a Grade 10 pupil at a Vaal school at the hands of a fellow schoolmate. According to the department, the 17-year-old Tokelo Secondary School pupil was stabbed to death by a Grade 9 pupil following a fight over a cellphone.

"The two boy pupils started a fight over a cellphone which resulted in the suspect stabbing the deceased with a knife on the chest and, unfortunately the said victim died on the scene.

"Evaton police arrested the suspect and are currently investigating a murder case accordingly."

The department confirmed it had dispatched officials from the psycho social unit to provide counselling services to pupils, teachers and all affected by the incident.

In a separate incident, the department said it was saddened by the tragic accident on Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of an eight-year-old Johannesburg Autism School pupil and his 51-year-old father.

The boy was travelling to school with his father on a motorcycle when they were hit by a Rea Vaya Bus at the intersection of Empire and Joubert Road.

Both both declared dead on the scene.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona appealed "to all drivers to be always cautious when driving and observe the road signs at all times, to avoid senseless deaths".

Lesufi meanwhile, said: “We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to both families and the school community. May they find comfort in knowing that we too share their pain and sorrow".

The department confirmed it had dispatched its psycho social units to both schools to provide counselling services to pupils, teachers and all affected by these incidents.