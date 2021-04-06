First lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe to hand over 900 shoes at Thembisa school

Johannesburg - First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe is expected to hand over more than 900 school shoes to pupils at the Khatlamping Primary School in Thembisa on Wednesday.

The handover is part of the My Walk My School initiative, which is a The Pink Forum project - a youth-centred non-profit based in Thembisa and Kempton Park - in partnership with Netcare and Adcock Ingram Critical Care.

The Presidency said in a statement that Motsepe was taking part in the initiative as she was a patron of the South African Civil Society for Women’s, Adolescents’ and Children’s Health.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: “The initiative converts used, uncontaminated PVC intravenous drip bags, oxygen masks and associated tubing into shiny new and durable school shoes, made from 100% recycled material.

“Tomorrow’s event will see the handover of 900 school shoes to learners of Khatlamping Primary School.