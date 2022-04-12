Five arrested in Joburg for murder, attempted murder

Pretoria - Detectives in Joburg central, in conjunction with the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) today apprehended five suspects, between the ages of 20 to 43, who were wanted for cases of murder and attempted murder. South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele said the murder and attempted murder incidents took place at the Matric Cables Flat, situated at corner Albert and Berea Streets in Johannesburg, last month.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were recovered during the operation,” said Mbele. “Police received a tip-off from the community about the whereabouts of the wanted suspects and operationalized it. Some of the suspects can be linked to several murders and attempted murders that took place at Rosettenville and Fennel Dumping site on the 03rd of March 2022.” Police in Joburg central have arrested five Lesotho nationals who were wanted for four cases of murder and four cases of attempted murder. Photo: SAPS Mbele said firearms recovered from the group will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

Investigations were underway and the suspects will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, Johannesburg central police station commander, Brigadier Ivan Perumal, has commended the “good work” done by the police. He urged the detectives to leave no stone unturned to ensure suspects face the full might of the law.

Story continues below Advertisment

Last month, police in Joburg arrested three suspects, aged between the ages of 18 to 20, for armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “It is alleged that three suspects robbed four victims who were coming from work. They took cellphones, money and their shoes. When the victims were walking away, they saw a police vehicle and alerted the officers,” Mbele said at the time. “They (the alleged robbers) were arrested, and a firearm with live ammunition was recovered. The firearm will be sent to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes.”

Story continues below Advertisment