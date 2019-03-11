The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Monday said it was investigating a case of murder and assault against five officers after a man died during detention in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. PHOTO: ANA Reporter

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Monday said it was investigating a case of murder and assault against five officers after a man died during detention in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Spokesperson Moses Dlamini said two police constables stopped a vehicle on Sunday, ferrying six family members as they suspected that the driver was drunk.

The driver resisted arrest initially and the constables called for backup.

"The driver was arrested and taken to Katlehong north [SA Police Service] SAPS along with two of his passengers. It is alleged that three men were assaulted at the back of the police station by at least five police officers," Dlamini said.

"After the assault, the three victims were put at the back of the police van and taken to hospital to draw blood from the driver. The driver was taken out while the two other males were left behind in the van. One of the two males in the back of the van was certified dead by a doctor."

There were no visible injuries on the deceased. A post mortem will be conducted soon, he said.

The two assault victims were treated at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital. The driver was charged with drunk driving, while his passenger was charged for interfering with police duties.

