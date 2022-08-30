Five killed as SAPS plane crashes at Rand Airport, pilot critically injured

Pretoria - Five members of the South African Police Service have been confirmed dead after their aircraft crashed at the Rand Airport, Germiston on Tuesday afternoon. The pilot has been critically injured and taken to a hospital.

“On board were five passengers and a pilot. All five passengers have sadly lost their lives. The pilot is critically injured and has been taken to a nearby hospital for further medical care,” said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe. Mathe said authorities are on scene to establish the cause of the accident. “The details of the deceased and injured pilot will be released once their next of kin have been informed,” Mathe added.

A source in the emergency services said six people were on board when a SAPS PC-6 Turbo Porter aircraft crashed shortly after taking off the runway at Rand Airport He said one person is in critical condition and was airlifted to the hospital. Sisa Majola, spokesperson of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) confirmed they are aware of the accident they are still compiling a statement.

